Green Mountain Falls might soon pick a town manager after more than a year without one.
Town officials are set to interview two finalists for the position — Kyle Coleman and Emily Katsimpalis — on Tuesday.
Coleman is an assistant to the town manager of Estero, a coastal Florida village. Katsimpalis previously was assistant to the Buena Vista town manager.
Residents will have the chance to meet both candidates at an open house from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Green Mountain Falls Town Hall, 10615 Green Mountain Falls Road.
The town of about 700 people has long operated without a town manager, but trustees decided to hire one after John Pick spent six months working for the town in 2016 and 2017. Pick, who's managed towns in several states, was asked to lay the groundwork for the future administration, update some obsolete ordinances and streamline the budget.
Verla Bruner was originally selected as town manager, but trustees fired her in November 2017. Mayor Jane Newberry told The Gazette she "wasn't the best fit for the position."
Bruner is now Palmer Lake's town clerk.
Since February 2018, former Manitou Springs City Administrator Jason Wells has served as Green Mountain Fall's interim town manager.
The Colorado Department of Local Affairs has provided the town a grant to help pay the town manager's salary, but that money will be spent by mid-2020, according to a Green Mountain Falls news release issued earlier this month.
Trustees have tried to offset the cost of hiring a new town manager by eliminating a public works manager position and assigning all of those administrative responsibilities to the town manager, according to the news release.
Laura Kotewa was appointed the town's clerk and treasurer in December.