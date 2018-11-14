The Ute Pass town of Green Mountain Falls will get some much-welcomed financial relief from the state for repairs to roads after after torrential rains, hail and floods last July.
The Department of Local Affairs will award the town a nearly $140,000 grant for design and construction work, according to a Wednesday news release from the town.
The storms washed out miles of dirt roads in the town, made some temporarily impassible, and sent sediment down hillsides, where it built up around homes and businesses. Three days after the storms hit, Mayor Jane Newberry signed a disaster declaration.
The damage was estimated to cost more than $186,000 — nearly a third of the town’s annual operating budget, according to the news release.
The money will be used to repair several roadways in town, including culvert crossings on Maple Street and Midland Avenue that serve as the sole points of access for two neighborhoods, said Interim Town Manager Jason Wells.
Local governments learned earlier this fall that disaster recovery after the storms wouldn’t be eligible for grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency because the state did not meet the threshold to request a disaster declaration.
Manitou Springs has reported at least $1.5 million in damage. Mayor Ken Jaray declared a local disaster July 25, citing damage to Serpentine Road, Soda Springs Park and Pawnee Avenue, the stormwater system and bridges.
Information about the status of funding for repairs in Manitou Springs was not available Wednesday afternoon.