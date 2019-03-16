The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers go by on a decked out float on Tejon Street that was packed as people enjoyed the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Makenna Foster, 4, runs across the finish line in the half-mile course for those five and under in the children's Leprechaun fun run before the start of the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities took place at noon in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Sophia Pangelinan, 5, and her sister Kareena Pangelinan, 3, watch the runners participating in the 5k run on Tejon Street before the start of 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers go by on a decked out float on Tejon Street that was packed as people enjoyed the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Makenna Foster, 4, runs across the finish line in the half-mile course for those five and under in the children's Leprechaun fun run before the start of the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities took place at noon in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Sophia Pangelinan, 5, and her sister Kareena Pangelinan, 3, watch the runners participating in the 5k run on Tejon Street before the start of 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Each time Andy Holder has moved to a new Army post, one of his first searches is for Irish and Scottish festivals.
"It's important for me to embrace my culture," said Holder, who is stationed at Fort Carson and wore a brown felt kilt to the Colorado Springs St. Patrick's Day Parade downtown on Saturday. "Sometimes that's just enjoying everything being green, but I want to know my family."
Holder, who said his DNA test showed he was Irish, Scottish, Welsh and British, has passed the pride down to his son, Douglas, who says St. Patrick's Day is the holiday he looks forward to the most. That, and Oktoberfest.
The Holders were one of the nearly 20,000 people at the 35th annual parade where children with three-leaf clover hats, families with matching Irish regalia and men with beards dyed green celebrated the patron saint thought to have brought Christianity to Ireland.
The holiday has exploded across the United States, especially in cities with large Irish populations such as Boston, Chicago and New York, but also just about everywhere else, with one of the largest parades held in Savannah, Ga. Along the way, some of the truth behind it's origins has been lost.
Holder accurately noted that the day commemorates the death of St. Patrick and that, until the 1970s, no pub, bar or store in Ireland was allowed to sell liquor on March 17. Everywhere, except for at the Royal Dublin Dog Show, where the beer and liquor flowed.
The extravaganza that is St. Patrick's Day in the United States was only a minor religious holiday in Ireland until the drinking prohibition ended. Philip Freeman of Luther College in Iowa told National Geographic, "St. Patrick's Day was basically invented in America by Irish-Americans."
Josh and Jera Wooden, a Colorado Springs couple whose tradition it is to come to the parade, framed it more jovially.
Hadley Schweiger, 9, crosses the finish line dressed in St. Patrick's Day attire as she took part in the 5k run on Tejon Street before the start of 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers go by on a decked out float on Tejon Street that was packed as people enjoyed the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Sophia Pangelinan, 5, left, and her sister Kareena Pangelinan, 3, watch the runners participating in the 5k run on Tejon Street before the start of 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Makenna Foster, 4, runs across the finish line in the half-mile course for those five and under in the children's Leprechaun fun run before the start of the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities took place at noon in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
A young runner crosses the finish line dressed in St. Patrick's Day attire as he took part in the 5k run on Tejon Street before the start of 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
High wheel participants enjoy the cheers from the crowds of people line Tejon Street for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday March 16, 2019. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Several children step out on Tejon Street to wave to parade participants as the streets were packed as people enjoyed the annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Runners compete in the 5k run before the start of the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities took place at noon in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Members of 'Celtic Steps' perform Irish Dancing on Tejon Street for the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers waves from his car during the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Runners participate in the 5k run on Tejon Street before the start of 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Runners line up at the start line on Tejon Street for the 5k run before the start of the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities took place at noon in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
People watch the runners participating in the 5k run on Tejon Street before the start of 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The Palmer High School marching band gets ready before entering the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Runners line up before the start of the 5k run on Tejon Street before the start of 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Tylar La Mar, 8, Taelyn Tysland, 7, and Addy Wupper, 7, from left, watch the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities from the Ft. Carson Fire Truck in downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
A large group of Westies take part in the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade for the Westie Rescue Network in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Members of the Pikes Peak Derby Dames toss beads to the crowd on Tejon Street during the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Runners participate in the 5k run on Tejon Street before the start of 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
A mother embraces her son after finishing the 5k run that ended on Tejon Street before the start of the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
A large group of Westies take part in the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade for the Westie Rescue Network in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Hadley Schweiger, 9, crosses the finish line dressed in St. Patrick's Day attire as she took part in the 5k run on Tejon Street before the start of 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers go by on a decked out float on Tejon Street that was packed as people enjoyed the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Sophia Pangelinan, 5, left, and her sister Kareena Pangelinan, 3, watch the runners participating in the 5k run on Tejon Street before the start of 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Makenna Foster, 4, runs across the finish line in the half-mile course for those five and under in the children's Leprechaun fun run before the start of the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities took place at noon in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
A young runner crosses the finish line dressed in St. Patrick's Day attire as he took part in the 5k run on Tejon Street before the start of 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
High wheel participants enjoy the cheers from the crowds of people line Tejon Street for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday March 16, 2019. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Several children step out on Tejon Street to wave to parade participants as the streets were packed as people enjoyed the annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Runners compete in the 5k run before the start of the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities took place at noon in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Members of 'Celtic Steps' perform Irish Dancing on Tejon Street for the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers waves from his car during the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Runners participate in the 5k run on Tejon Street before the start of 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Runners line up at the start line on Tejon Street for the 5k run before the start of the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities took place at noon in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
People watch the runners participating in the 5k run on Tejon Street before the start of 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
The Palmer High School marching band gets ready before entering the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Runners line up before the start of the 5k run on Tejon Street before the start of 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Tylar La Mar, 8, Taelyn Tysland, 7, and Addy Wupper, 7, from left, watch the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities from the Ft. Carson Fire Truck in downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
A large group of Westies take part in the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade for the Westie Rescue Network in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Members of the Pikes Peak Derby Dames toss beads to the crowd on Tejon Street during the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Runners participate in the 5k run on Tejon Street before the start of 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
A mother embraces her son after finishing the 5k run that ended on Tejon Street before the start of the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
A large group of Westies take part in the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade for the Westie Rescue Network in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
"We take the holiday and make green beer, green mashed potatoes, basically everything green," Jera said.
When asked why St. Patrick was important, Josh said that he brought Christianity to Ireland, as many others in the crowd did. Probably not true. In 431, before Patrick began preaching in Ireland, Pope Celestine reportedly sent a bishop known as Palladius “to the Irish believing in Christ”—an indication that some residents of the Emerald Isle had already converted by then, according to the History Channel.
The Woodens were most excited to see their children in the North Middle School and Palmer High School marching bands.
"Palmer and North are the best ones marching down here, we all know that," Jera said.
Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast.
Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.
Get email notifications on Liz Forster daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Liz Forster posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.