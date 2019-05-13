Greeley police say they're actively investigating Rochelle Galindo, the Greeley Democrat who resigned her seat in the Colorado House of Representatives on Sunday.
Police would not provide details about the sealed complaint Monday but confirmed that it came to their attention last week. They said the nature of the complaint caused them to keep its contents confidential.
In announcing her resignation, Galindo issued a statement saying "the allegations against me are false," without saying what the allegations are.
Galindo, who had been the subject of a recall campaign, said the allegations "will make our fight against the pending recall effort untenable. I will not put my constituents through what will clearly be a recall campaign based on political smear tactics and false allegations."
She did not respond to requests for comment Monday.
The former Greeley City Councilwoman won election in November to the Democratic-leaning House District 50 in Weld County, with a 6.7 percentage point margin over Republican Michael Thuener. That win came after she defeated former state Rep. Jim Riesberg in the June primary.
Her resignation now, before a possible recall election, means a Democratic vacancy committee will name Galindo's replacement. Had she stayed in office, Republicans and Democrats could have run for the seat in a recall election.
A Democratic vacancy committee will name a replacement within the next 30 days, election officials said.
The recall organizers said they had gathered nearly enough signatures to put a recall on the ballot.
In a statement Sunday, House Speaker KC Becker and Majority Leader Alec Garnett said: “We agree with Rep. Galindo's decision to step down at this time and allow someone else to serve the people of House District 50."
Becker "can confirm she has not received a workplace harassment complaint," a spokesman said Sunday.
Galindo tweeted Sunday afternoon that it had been "the honor of my life" to serve House District 50. "I have served my community to the best of my ability," she added.