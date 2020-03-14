The Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs announced Friday that the resort will be closed effective immediately until April 2.
“While we’ve had no reported cases of COVID-19 and the CDC states there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through the use of pools or hot tubs, after carefully reviewing the large gathering guidelines from government officials we believe it is in the best interest of our guests and pack members to close all of our resorts,” a statement said.
The lodge will be offering a full refund to affected guests and providing pay to its employees during the closure, the statement read.
