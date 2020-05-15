Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, which temporarily closed in mid-April because of coronavirus concerns, will begin reopening next month, the National Parks Service said in a release Friday.

On June 3, much of the park, including the dune fields and trails, will reopen. Some facilities and areas, including the Pinon Flats Campground and the visitor center, will remain closed until the the park is ready to implement its next phase of reopening.

Park and health officials are reminding people that they will still need to practice social distancing, wash hands frequently, avoid crowding and wear cloth masks in common areas to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Phase 1 of reopening begins on June 3. The following areas of the park will reopen:

-Main park road

-Dunes parking area and dune field

-Medano Pass Primitive Road (if road conditions allow), including established campsites on a first-come, first-served basis

-All trails: Mosca Pass, Montville Nature, Sand Sheet Loop, Wellington Ditch, Dunes Overlook, Sand Ramp, Medano Lake, and Music Pass

-All picnic areas: Mosca Creek, Sand Pit, and Castle Creek

-Entrance Station, including the collection of fees if authorized

The following facilities or areas will remain closed until further notice:

-Visitor Center (Park rangers will provide information outside of the center)

-South Ramada group picnic site (in the Mosca Creek Picnic Area)

-Pinon Flats Campground

-Overnight backcountry access in the National Park, including the dune field and sites along the Sand Ramp Trail

Get more information about the park and the phased reopening at www.nps.gov/grsa or on the park's social media channels.