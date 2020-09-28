The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in southern Colorado will reopen the visitor center, the park's store, bathrooms, and indoor exhibits Thursday, officials said Monday.
The amenities have been closed in order to follow public health guidelines amid COVID-19 concerns. Park officials are implementing phase three of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' public health order, "safer at home and in the great, vast outdoors."
On June 17, the park implemented phase two guidelines that allow visitors access to campsites, hiking trails, picnic areas and parking lots.
Beginning Thursday, visitor center bathrooms will be open between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The indoor exhibits and the park store will be open between 10 a.m. and noon, then open again between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Park officials will monitor the number of guests inside the center and warn visitors when wait times are likely.
The visitor center movie room will remain closed, officials said.
Visitors are encouraged to follow local health orders, follow Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding, and wear a face mask in crowded areas. Read more guidelines from park officials here.