A injured great horned owl was rescued from a construction site near the Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs on Monday morning, the state Department of Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.
Agency spokesman Bill Vogrin, said wildlife workers received a call about the lethargic bird, which was sitting on the ground at the construction site off Interquest Parkway in northern Colorado Springs.
"It wasn't trying to escape, which is unusual," Vogrin said.
Typically, great horned owls are evasive, but the officer who rescued the bird didn't even have to use her net, Vogrin said.
The owls, with wings that can span five feet, are nocturnal and known as some of the most aggressive hunters in nature, taking prey as varied as snakes and rabbits.
The bird appeared to have a head injury and a bloody eye. It was taken to the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center in Pueblo for rehabilitation.