A great horned owl is recovering at a Pueblo nature center after it was found drenched in sewage at a water treatment plant in Colorado Springs.
The impressive raptor was examined for its injuries Thursday by Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Sarah Watson.
Check out the impressive wingspan of this great horned owl as it is examined by @COParksWildlife officer Sarah Watson. It was drenched in sewage and headed to rehab at the raptor campus of the nonprofit Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center in Pueblo. pic.twitter.com/Z4Y38QUcEf— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) February 7, 2019
Watson was not immediately available to comment on the details of the rescue or the owl's injuries.
The owl will be rehabilitated at the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center in Pueblo.