Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Sarah Watson examines a great horned owl that was found drenched in sewage at a Colorado Springs water treatment plant. Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
A great horned owl is recovering at a Pueblo nature center after it was found drenched in sewage at a water treatment plant in Colorado Springs.

The impressive raptor was examined for its injuries Thursday by Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Sarah Watson.

Watson was not immediately available to comment on the details of the rescue or the owl's injuries.

The owl will be rehabilitated at the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center in Pueblo.

