Calling all beer lovers! Tickets for the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) in Denver go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
GABF tickets cost $85, and they'll likely sell out fast. Tickets have sold out every year for the event. The beer festival is from Sept 20-22 at the Colorado Convention Center.
GABF features more than 800 breweries and 3,500 beers. Founded in 1982, it represents the largest collection of U.S. beer served in a public tasting event.
Last year, 7,138 kegs of beer were distributed throughout the Colorado Convention Center, according to the GABF website. That's equivalent to 576,640 12-ounce bottles.