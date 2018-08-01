Great American Beer Festival tickets sell out in just over an hour
Caption +

The Great American Beer Festival, the world's largest and most prestigious showcase and competition for U.S. beers, is held annually in Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. (AP file)
Show MoreShow Less

Calling all beer lovers! Tickets for the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) in Denver go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

GABF tickets cost $85, and they'll likely sell out fast. Tickets have sold out every year for the event. The beer festival is from Sept 20-22 at the Colorado Convention Center.

Tickets can be purchased here.

GABF features more than 800 breweries and 3,500 beers. Founded in 1982, it represents the largest collection of U.S. beer served in a public tasting event.

Last year, 7,138 kegs of beer were distributed throughout the Colorado Convention Center, according to the GABF website. That's equivalent to 576,640 12-ounce bottles.

Colorado summer festivals - Music, beer, food and more

Tags