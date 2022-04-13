Two grass fires in southeastern Colorado continued to burn Wednesday morning after destroying thousands of acres and at least two structures, according to reports.

The fires were first reported Tuesday and remain largely uncontained — though exact percentage was unavailable.

The first fire near the Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site, west of Las Animas, has burned 2,200 acres as of Wednesday morning, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. It started burning Tuesday morning and at one point was thought to be knocked down but strong winds caused it to flare up in the evening, a Bent County Office of Emergency Management official told KKTV.

The fire is being called the Bent's Old Fort fire because of its close proximity to the historical site, which remains safe.

The second fire east of Las Animas started later in the day Tuesday and has burned 2,600 acres as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, KKTV reported. It forced residents of nearby by Fort Lyon to evacuate but they returned early Wednesday, KKTV reported.

U.S. 50 reopened Wednesday morning after it was closed for several hours.

