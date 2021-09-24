The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a grass fire at the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass and Interstate 25 — the city's second grassfire in just a few hours Friday.
The half-acre fire was under control as of about 3:10 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department public information office's Twitter account stated. The fire department previously responded to a grass fire at 8355 Razorback Road near Interstate 25 and North Academy Friday morning. That fire was a quarter of an acre.
The fire at MLK and Interstate 25 prompted a warning from the fire department reminding Colorado Springs residents that the city is under fire restrictions.
The fire department's website lists fire danger as high. The city is also under a burn restriction that has been in effect since Sept. 13. A burn restriction calls for a prohibition on any type of fire whether open or contained on any undeveloped wildland areas, brushy areas or grass areas. That includes recreational fires, bonfires, open or prescribed burns, and outdoor smoking in all city parks and open spaces.