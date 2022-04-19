Two roadways in southern Colorado faced closures and delays after grass fires ignited near Interstate 25 and Colorado 194, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.
Crews responded to a fire near U.S. 85 and exit 132, Mesa Ridge Parkway, after a grass fire started; a 15-minutes traffic delay was expected for northbound I-25 as of 12:40 p.m., CDOT said.
Around 12:17 p.m. a vehicle driving on the interstate pulled over after it caught fire and lit surrounding brush ablaze near I-25 and Bandley Drive, the Fountain Police Department reported.
April 19, 2022
"Fountain Fire Department has a good handle on this fire," Lisa Schneider a spokeswomen with the police department said. "Only one structure is threatened and the residents have evacuated."
As of 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, Schneider said the fire was 100% contained.
No injuries were reported and the lone home that was threatened was not damaged, Schneider said.
The fire was handled by firefighters from Security Fire Department, Stratmoor Hills Fire Department, El Paso County Wildland Team, and Hanover Fire Department. The Fountain Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol assisted with traffic control.
Meanwhile, Colorado 194 was shut down due to a grass fire between County Road GG and County Road FF, 7 miles east of the La Junta area at mile maker 9. The roadway was reopened at 1:30 p.m.
Crews made "good" progress against the fire using a tractor to build fire lines, Gazette news partner KKTV reported, adding that the fire wasn’t big “yet.”
CDOT did not provide estimates on the expected length of the closure.
Colorado Springs and other areas of southern Colorado and the eastern plains were under a red flag warning Tuesday due to dangerous fire weather conditions including low humidity, warm temperatures and high winds.
The Gazette's Hugh Johnson contributed to this report.