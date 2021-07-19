Firefighting crews from Peyton, Calhan, Black Forest, Ellicott and Falcon have contained a grass fire north of Peyton that started Monday afternoon.
Firefighter crews will remain on scene throughout the night to douse the remaining hotspots, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.
The blaze, located near Warriors Path Drive and Fremont Fort Drive, grew to between three and five acres late in the afternoon. Around 6 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced the fire had been reduced to 3 acres.
There was no risk to any structures in the area and no roads were closed as a result of the fire, according to the Sheriff's Office.