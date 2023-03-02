A grass fire was reported near highway 85/87 and Interstate 25 in the Stratmoor Hills neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Stratmoor Hills Fire personnel were on the scene after the report came in around 2:05 p.m., according to Capt. Mike Smaldino with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

A Facebook post from the Stratmoor Hills Fire District said crews were working at the scene as of 3 p.m. and heavy smoke conditions may be present. Anyone traveling through the area has been asked to use caution.

Smaldino indicated that the fire was small and had been contained. He did not give an initial estimate as to the fire's size.