A grass fire reported Wednesday night near Cheyenne Mountain State Park burned 18 acres, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.
The fire was burning in the area of Norad Road and Highway 115.
No structures were threatened.
UPDATE State Park Fire- 18 acres crews gaining access now. No evacuations at this time and no structures threatened. #ColoradoSpringsFire @epcwildland @CarsonFireAssoc pic.twitter.com/DPfE3pOOSD— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 26, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.