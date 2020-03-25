Cheyenne Mountain State Park grass fire

A grass fire near Cheyenne Mountain State Park burned 18 acres Wednesday night. (Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department)

A grass fire reported Wednesday night near Cheyenne Mountain State Park burned 18 acres, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

The fire was burning in the area of Norad Road and Highway 115. 

No structures were threatened. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

