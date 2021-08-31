Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a grass fire on the northwest side of the city Tuesday afternoon, firefighters said.

A fire engine responded to Cedar Valley Lane and West Woodmen Road around 1 p.m. where a 3 acre fire burned, firefighters said.

Containment was reported as of 1:45 p.m., Mike Smaldino, the spokesman for the fire department, said.

The section of West Woodman Road near the burn area is excepted to be shutdown until around 3 p.m. while crews finished extinguishing hotspots, Smaldino said.

No structures were damaged and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Smaldino said.