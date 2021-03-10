Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements

Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a small brush fire near Valley Hi Golf Course Wednesday morning, firefighters tweeted.

Firefighters responded to the fire before 8:05 a.m. near East Fountain Boulevard and South Circle Drive in Colorado Springs, the tweet said.

No structures were threatened by the fire, firefighters said.

A red flag warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. as strong winds, dry vegetation and warm temperatures pose high fire risk, the National Weather Service said.

The fire department urged anyone who sees smoke or a fire to call 911. 

