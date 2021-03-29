The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a "small" grass fire Monday near northwestern Colorado Springs, spokesman Mike Smaldino said.
Several engines reported to 4355 Buckingham Drive before 1 p.m. where a small brush fire burned, firefighters tweeted.
The fire was extinguished before 1:30 p.m. with no injuries reported and no structures damaged, Smaldino said.
Fire danger remains extremely high in Colorado Springs with temperatures expected to top out Monday in the 70s along with gusty winds, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
A red flag warning is in effect until 8 p.m., the weather service said.