Colorado Springs firefighters extinguished a grass fire on the east side of the city Thursday afternoon, the Fire Department tweeted.

A half-acre fire ignited near a cluster of trees near Academy Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue, but firefighters put out the blaze shortly before 1 p.m., the agency tweeted.

No structures were threatened, firefighters said.

Crews remained on scene as of 12:58 to monitor hotspots, the department tweeted.