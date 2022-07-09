Garo Fire.jfif

Provided by the Colorado Springs Fire Department 

A brush fire was quickly contained by the Colorado Springs Fire Department Saturday.

The fire, sparked at the U.S. 24 bypass near Hancock Expressway, did not damage any structures or cause any injuries. No information regarding the cause of the fire were provided.

Despite recent rainfall, Colorado Springs remains under high fire danger and continues to face moderate drought conditions. This fire danger will likely be exacerbated in the coming days by potentially record-breaking high temperatures.

The Fire Department also reminds residents that burn restrictions remain in effect. Information on burn restrictions can be found at https://bit.ly/3yRRjPU.

