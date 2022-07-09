A brush fire was quickly contained by the Colorado Springs Fire Department Saturday.
The fire, sparked at the U.S. 24 bypass near Hancock Expressway, did not damage any structures or cause any injuries. No information regarding the cause of the fire were provided.
#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a #workinggrassfire at Hwy 24 Bypass and Hancock. Engine 8 and Brush 3 were able to quickly contain the fire and prevent it from spreading. No structures were damaged and no injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/AKfEBvWE3G— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 10, 2022
Despite recent rainfall, Colorado Springs remains under high fire danger and continues to face moderate drought conditions. This fire danger will likely be exacerbated in the coming days by potentially record-breaking high temperatures.
The Fire Department also reminds residents that burn restrictions remain in effect. Information on burn restrictions can be found at https://bit.ly/3yRRjPU.