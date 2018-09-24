5:45 p.m. update
Air Force Academy officials reported the fire was contained shortly after 5 p.m.
According to the latest tweet:"Portions of the Santa Fe Trail in the general area remain closed. Outbound traffic at the N. Gate is still down to one lane. Expect traffic delays."
4:45 UPDATE:
The innermost outbound lane at the North Gate has been re-opened. We are still asking individuals to avoid the North Gate area including portions of the Santa Fe Trail within that general area. We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.— USAFA (Official) (@AF_Academy) September 24, 2018
The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that units sent to help with the fire are currently "demobilizing."
---
A grass fire has been reported on Air Force Academy grounds near North Gate.
The fire is not threatening any structures, but smoke can be seen from Interstate 25.
The Air Force Academy fire department is responding, with help from other agencies, including the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
#WLD9 redeploying per command pic.twitter.com/MbmUgXv0jM— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 24, 2018
Air Force Academy officials have asked that people avoid the North Gate area, and outbound traffic is currently being re-routed to South Gate.
According to the Colorado Springs Traffic Management Center, smoke is blowing across I-25, and slower speeds are advised in the area.
A crash was reported in the area at about 4 p.m.