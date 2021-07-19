Firefighting crews from Peyton, Calhan, Black Forest, Ellicott and Falcon are battling a grass fire north of Peyton, officials say.
Though the blaze, located near Warriors Path Drive, grew to between 3 and 5 acres late in the afternoon, just before 6 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced the fire had been reduced to 3 acres.
There was no risk to any structures in the area and no roads had been closed as a result of the fire as of 6:30 p.m., according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The Wildland Fire Team had taken command at the site.
The fire is slowly moving north, officials said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.