The El Pomar Foundation has donated $250,000 to help people in El Paso and Teller counties affected by July and August hailstorms and flooding.

A temporary hail assistance center will be set up Thursday and Friday in the El Paso County Citizen Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, a county news release says. It will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Room 1019 on the first floor.

The county’s Fraud Investigation Unit will perform intake and determine eligibility, the city of Colorado Springs will serve as the fiscal agent and a finance representative will issue checks on site.

People who live, work in or were visiting the damaged area can qualify for financial assistance to cover uninsured losses and to assist with insurance deductibles, said county spokesman Dave Rose.

"Individual grants are available to help cover costs of vehicle and house damage, deductible assistance, and temporary lodging," the release says.

Households can be awarded a maximum of $1,250, an intake form says.

Applicants should bring a driver’s license or other government-issued picture ID, as well as:

For vehicle damage, photos of the damaged vehicle, including a picture of the license plate, and vehicle registration.

For home damage, photos of the damaged home, including the house number on the exterior of the home and proof of ownership, such as a mortgage statement.

For temporary lodging, a picture of the damaged home and proof that temporary lodging was required, such as a hotel receipt.

"It’s just hard to comprehend the amount of damage that has been done to homes and vehicles by the terrible hailstorms so I’m just so grateful to the El Pomar Foundation and its trustees for helping out in this way," El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez said in the release. He represents the Security-Widefield and Fountain areas, which were hit hard by the storms.

The temporary hail assistance center could remain open next week "if needed," the news release says.

To read the intake form and complete eligibility guidelines, visit the county’s website at elpasoco.com/el-pomar-donates-250000-help-impacted-storms.