Residents living near a recently approved neighborhood just outside the boundaries of Monument are worried the extension of a roadway could increase the chance of serious accidents there.
Work to create the roughly 147-acre Grandwood Ranch subdivision north of Higby Road, south of Colorado 105 and east of Fairplay Drive, will move forward after El Paso County commissioners this week approved the project’s final plat, paving the way for developer Sylvan Vista, Inc. to sell the subdivided lots.
The new development will include the extension of Furrow Road south through the property and its connection to Higby Road, which county engineer Jennifer Irvine told commissioners in November was needed to serve anticipated future traffic as the area grows, and to serve existing traffic diverted when there are problems on Colorado 105.
The extension, long overdue, is also needed for disaster evacuations and first responder access, and to relieve traffic on nearby residential roadways, she previously said.
But a group of roughly 11 homeowners associations accounting for about 4,200 homes around the new development are concerned extending Furrow Road would cause increased accidents because of anticipated higher traffic volumes and speeds, said Mark Spowart, a member of The Timber Homeowners Association.
Furrow Road as it currently exists is 40 feet wide with no stop signs, lane striping or bike and pedestrian lanes, he said. There are no school zone markings or a crosswalk on the road just south of its intersection with Colorado 105, where a Montesorri school is located, and the road is hilly, which could affect drivers’ visibility, he said. Vehicle speeds are also concerning.
“With these through streets, often speeds go 10 to 15 miles per hour over the speed limit,” Spowart told commissioners during the public comment portion of their May 11 meeting.
Extending Furrow Road isn’t vital because traffic volume in the area hasn’t increased to critical levels, Spowart told commissioners this week.
“The particular plan for this extension has always been a long-range project for the county, but because of the Grandwood Ranch development it presented an opportunity to make that extension a lot sooner than was expected and not cost the county anything,” he said. “But the traffic volume is not anywhere near to where it would require it to be open.”
He requested the county incorporate traffic calming measures along the roadway, such as roundabouts and islands to slow vehicle speeds. Spowart also requested the county designate Furrow Road for emergency access only until traffic volumes increased to levels that would justify opening the road to through traffic. It was unclear whether officials would agree to these requests, and Irvine did not immediately respond to a request for clarification Thursday.
The Department of Public Works has agreed to some safety improvements on the road, Spowart said. They include hiring an independent traffic consultant to possibly create a plan to mitigate some of the safety issues and narrowing the vehicle lanes to 11 feet wide to slow traffic.
County-led improvements on Furrow Road are separate from work the developer is doing to resolve issues related to how the northern section of the road will be constructed and were not a requirement of approval for the project’s final plat, planners said. The developer is working with Public Works on alternative designs, planners said.
The developer has also resolved concerns expressed by Jon Mills, who owns two roughly 5-acre lots just north of Grandwood Ranch, that 2 ½-acre lots as required by the subdivision would be too small compared to the larger lots directly north of the site, planners said.
The developer agreed to a 100-foot setback on two lots in the north portion of the proposed subdivision directly adjacent to Mills’ properties — much larger than the required 25 foot rear setbacks — to provide a bigger buffer between them, said Jason Alwine of Matrix Design Group, the planner representing Sylvan Vista. Mills agreed to that compromise, Alwine said.