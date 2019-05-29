Woodland Park is going to the dogs, and that's just fine with 17-year-old Bianca Bryant.
Bryant will be at a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday at 9 a.m. at Meadow Wood Sports Complex, 2000 Evergreen Heights Drive, for the grand opening of Golden Meadows Dog Park.
"This dog park will create an area for not only small and large dogs to exercise, but also an area for dogs and humans to socialize," said Bryant, a Girl Scout ambassador who has been lobbying officials and raising money for the city's first dog park for nearly two years.
Among the vendors at the ribbon-cutting will be Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, which will have dogs available for adoption at its information booth. Pet Food Pantry will be accepting donations of dog and cat food.
A mile dog walk will commence after the ribbon-cutting. The walk will feature an optional agility course and participants can watch an agility demonstration by Lisa Lima, owner of My Life Unleashed counseling and animal assisted therapy, and her dog. The Fossil Creek Band will be performing live music.
The celebration unofficially started May 17 when Bryant and volunteers broke ground to construct fencing, benches and dog stations which provide bags and trash receptacles. Bryant and her team finished construction May 19 amid snow and cold weather. Water fountains, donated by the city, were installed Tuesday for both humans and dogs.
"It's amazing to see the community come together and create such an impact on our community," Bryant said. "I can't wait to see the dog park in use!"
The park was Bryant's Girl Scout Gold Award project — the organization's most prestigious award recognizing girls who demonstrate remarkable leadership through projects that give their community a sustainable and positive impact.
Her next step to earning the award is to document the impact the park has on her community, then send her findings to the Girl Scout National Board of Directors.