A grand jury will investigate a Colorado Springs officer-involved shooting in which no one was hurt, the District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
The DA’s Office normally reviews officer-involved shootings and routinely finds them justified. A local grand jury hasn’t conducted such an investigation in about seven years.
The shooting in question happened April 13 at 5750 Milton E. Proby Parkway, near the entrance to the Colorado Springs Airport.
Neither the officer’s name nor information on the incident were released. But a hit-and-run crash and then a shooting were reported near the airport that day.
Two men invaded a home in the 1200 block of North Weber Street about 8:15 a.m., and at least one shot was fired. The men then stole the resident’s vehicle.
At 8:38 a.m., a hit-and-run collision was reported near Milton E. Proby Parkway and South Powers Boulevard. A vehicle, later identified as the stolen one, fled north.
One person from the other vehicle was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
The stolen vehicle then crashed into a fence near the airport. As police approached, one man jumped out and brandished a weapon, police spokesman Howard Black said at the time.
At least one shot was fired, Black said, declining to specify whether it was by a police officer or suspected car thief. No one was hit.
One of the men ran, and police chased and apprehended him. He was taken to a hospital with a cut to his tongue.
Police searched for hours west of the airport but didn’t know if the second suspect was ever there, Black said.
Black declined to comment Tuesday, referring questions to the DA’s Office.
In announcing the grand jury investigation, the DA’s Office said, “There will be no further comment.”
Last month, the DA’s Office ruled that four Colorado Springs officers were justified in the March 12 fatal shooting of Corky Lee Oliver, 31, a fugitive who was holding a woman hostage in a motel.
Over the past year, it also has cleared officers in four other shootings.
Grand juries investigate in secret. District Attorney Dan May repeatedly has called them a valuable fact-finding tool in cases where people are reluctant to cooperate.
Grand juries have subpoena powers. Unlike police, they can charge witnesses who refuse to cooperate.