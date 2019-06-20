A 27-year-old man already in jail in Nebraska on an unrelated offense has been indicted in a fatal shooting in December 2018 fatal shooting at a southeastColorado Springs apartment, police said Thursday.
A 4th Judicial District grand jury indicted Felix Jacques on suspicion offirst-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree felony murder and aggravated robbery in the killing of Robbie London, 43, court records show. The grand jury indicted Jacques on June 13.
Jacques, who is in the Lancaster County Department of Corrections in Lincoln, Neb., on suspicion of unrelated crimes, was served Tuesday with the indictment and an arrest warrant, police said. He will be extradited from Nebraska.
About 2 p.m. Dec. 20, officers went to an apartment in the 2100 block of Delta Drive on a report of a body, police said. Officers arrived and found London’s body “with traumatic injuries and no signs of life.”