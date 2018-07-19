A Colorado Springs police officer indicted on Wednesday acted “unlawfully” when he shot at an armed home-invasion suspect in April, according to an El Paso County grand jury.
Officer Gerald F. Bellow Jr., 53, was indicted on suspicion of attempted first-degree assault, a felony, and reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor, court records show. According to the grand jury indictment, Bellow “unlawfully and feloniously attempted to cause serious bodily injury” when he fired at David Keith Adkins, 30.
“Officer Bellow did not voice his presence, verify who was in the vehicle, and was not presented as an imminent threat,” the indictment says. “While Officer Bellow felt he was in danger, his actions were not justified. ... Gerald Bellow acted outside the law and discharged his weapon with the intent to cause serious bodily injury.”
Bellow’s attorney, former 4th Judicial District Attorney John Newsome, declined to comment on the indictment.
The shooting happened April 13 at 5750 Milton E. Proby Parkway, near the entrance to the Colorado Springs Airport.
Adkins was arrested the same day on suspicion of 10 felonies: two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of felony menacing and one count each of second-degree assault, attempted robbery and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He also was arrested on suspicion of two traffic offenses: careless driving and failing to report an accident.
Adkins has been in and out of prison for years. He most recently pleaded guilty in May 2015 to attempted second-degree assault of a peace officer, a felony, and was sentenced to three years in prison, court records show.
He was granted parole Sept. 26, state Corrections records show. His parole would have been up May 24.
Adkins and his alleged accomplice, Chris Wohltman, 32, are accused of invading a home in the 1200 block of North Weber Street about 8:15 a.m., an arrest affidavit says. One of the men hit a resident in the head with a gun, then fired a round in the home. They stole several electronic devices, cash and a car.
At 8:38 a.m., a hit-and-run collision involving the stolen 2014 Kia Optima was reported near Milton E. Proby Parkway and South Powers Boulevard. The car sped north on a dirt road that runs adjacent to North Powers Boulevard, then slammed into a chain-link fence along the south side of the Colorado Springs Airport maintenance yard.
Adkins reportedly hopped the fence into the maintenance yard and demanded a vehicle at gunpoint from an employee, the affidavit says. The employee told him there were keys in a large snowplow parked in a yard, although there weren’t.
The employee fled while Adkins looked inside the vehicle. Unable to find keys, Adkins hid in an airport employee’s pickup. Bellow saw Adkins moving around in the vehicle, and “several shots were fired at the suspect inside the vehicle,” the affidavit says.
Adkins, who wasn’t injured, took off running but eventually was captured.
A silver five-shot revolver and ammunition were found in the pickup in which Adkins had been hiding.
In an interview with police, Adkins admitted to snorting crushed-up Xanax pills and injecting heroin before the burglary, the affidavit says. Adkins told police that Wohltman left to go meet his girlfriend after the burglary.
Adkins denied threatening the employee with the gun. Instead, he claimed, he asked to borrow a vehicle, but the man became alarmed when he saw a gun in Adkins’ waistband, the affidavit said.
While hiding in the pickup, the gun fell out onto the floor, he said. He heard footsteps and chatter on the police radio. He said he heard orders to get out of the pickup, then he was fired at by police, the affidavit said.
Wohltman later was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of first-degree burglary, all felonies, court records show.
Bellow joined the Police Department in January 1991 and is assigned to the Colorado Springs Airport, Black said Wednesday. Bellow was placed on paid administrative leave immediately after the indictment was announced, he said.
Bellow posted $5,000 bond Wednesday, the day he was arrested, court records show. Adkins posted $25,000 bond in May, more than a month after he was arrested.
The Gazette’s Lance Benzel contributed to this report.