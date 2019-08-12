Grammy-nominated singer Mike Posner was walking on a trail in Colorado during a trek across the country when he was bitten by a baby rattlesnake last week.
The sing, songwriter, music producer, and poet is is best known for hit songs including “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” and “Please Don’t Go”.
According to Posner’s Twitter page, he was airlifted to the hospital and was able to get the anti-venom in time.
Whatup doe!!! Crazy day yesterday! I had just crushed 16 miles and was going for 8 more when I got but by a baby rattlesnake! 🐍 That venom is no joke! I got to the hospital and got the anti-venom in time. pic.twitter.com/cZexlVNkFq— mikeposner (@MikePosner) August 8, 2019
Posner says in a Facebook post he went from walking 24 miles a day to using a walker just to get to the bathroom.
He plans to continue his journey across America once he’s fully recovered.
From 24 miles per day to using this walker to get to bathroom. I’m on my way back. Gonna rebuild with patience and equanimity. pic.twitter.com/I2HYPmMO7L— mikeposner (@MikePosner) August 10, 2019
"I knew walking across America was going to be dangerous. I knew I could die doing it. I still might," said Posner in a Tweet Sunday. So don’t feel sorry for me. I’m proud I’m in this hospital after chasing my dream and not sitting on the couch watching Netflix. I’m proud of this pain."
Hikers should be cautious of snakes lurking around on the trails in Colorado. If you or someone you know has been bitten, remain calm and seek immediate medical attention, according to experts. Do not cut the bite open or try to remove the venom by any means.