A graffiti “tagger” responsible for dozens of spray paint markings in downtown Colorado Springs was arrested Saturday, according to police.
Brandon Yearout, 26, could face a felony charge for defacing property, police said.
Officers responded to a 1 a.m. call about someone spray-painting buildings in the downtown area and found a man with silver paint on his hands, carrying cans of spray paint in a bag, officials said.
Police estimate that Yearout is responsible for at least 49 “tags” on buildings, dumpsters, light poles, and fire hydrants in the downtown area.
“The suspect admitted to causing the damage but had no explanation as to why,” a police official said.
Police explained that the massive amount of damage caused, and the amount of money it will take to get rid of the graffiti, is why Yearout was charged with a felony.