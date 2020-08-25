On the eastern El Paso County prairie, Paint Mines Interpretive Park gets its name for the colorful clays that native people collected here, those hunter-gatherers who long ago found refuge in this bizarre, natural sanctuary molded by millennia.
But this summer, the name has taken on a different meaning.
On two occasions, officials say, the towering rock formations have been spray painted — an ancient canvas for apparent intruders in the night. The graffiti was "removed promptly," Tim Wolken, director of El Paso County Community Services, the department housing parks, told The Gazette in an email. This month, the sheriff's office got a call about people carving names into the rock.
Along with this "uptick" in vandalism, as Wolken called it, his team has noted another alarming trend: unprecedented crowds going against posted signage and trampling the walls and hoodoos, fragile like the alpine tundra that has also been stomped throughout this summer of record outdoor visitation across Colorado. Some people escaping quarantine seem to go wherever the best Instagram photo is, forgetful or unaware of the damage they may cause.
It has not been confirmed that a crumbled archway at the Paint Mines, reported in early June, is the result of human ignorance. But that is the suspicion.
And that is partly why officials have decided to prioritize revising the park's master plan in 2021.
"We gotta do something," said Susan Davies, executive director of Trails and Open Space Coalition.
The Paint Mines' 2010 master plan details the park's value: the archaeology making the park worthy of the National Register of Historic Places; the ecology, the small mammals, birds and reptiles making home in these 750 acres; and, of course, the geology, which includes the Dawson Formation that began rising 55 million years ago.
Barriers could be erected in an effort to keep people off the rocks, Wolken said.
"We understand the resource we have here," said county Commissioner Mark Waller, whose district includes the Paint Mines. "We have a responsibility to make sure we're doing everything we can to allow people to enjoy it but at the same time protecting and preserving this natural history."
With federal, pandemic-relief money, the county has set aside $475,000 to add 20 more spots to the Paint Mines' often-packed parking lot. That’s intended to shorten lines of cars that snake down the road. Set to be complete by the end of this year, the project also aims to eliminate "rogue" paths that have proliferated this summer — the result of people venturing off-trail and threatening to cause more harmful erosion.
The project is “a step in the right direction," Davies said, "but they might need some security out there."
Wolken has pledged "increased patrols" from his staff and is hoping more help will come from sheriff's deputies and local police in Calhan.
"The issue of enforcement falls with the location of the park and the length of response time to get there," read an email to The Gazette from county sheriff's spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby. "County security typically has one officer on duty and they are responsible to patrol all of the county parks, easements and trail space."
Davies thought of one recent example of the county's response to park vandalism: Rainbow Falls in the western, canyon-defined end of Manitou Springs. County commissioners reclassified the falls a historic site in 2017. And ever since, the trailhead has been gated except for weekends, when staff is stationed to keep an eye on people who in the past covered the surroundings with spray paint.
"That's where (the county) needs to go," Davies said.
But a gate wouldn't do the trick at Paint Mines, Waller said. The park is bordered by open land, he noted. "It's fairly easy to gain access if people want access."
No, he said, the county parks department alone can't prevent after-hours trespassers.
Advocates have long viewed the department underfunded. A Gazette analysis from last year showed tax support for county parks well behind that of other Front Range systems: nearly $2 million for El Paso County in 2019 compared with nearly $44 million for Jefferson County and $39 million for Boulder County. Unlike El Paso, those two counties along with Larimer generate portions of sales tax revenues for parks, similar to Colorado Springs' Trails, Open Space and Parks program, which is dedicated to city preserves.
"We don't have the ability to actively enforce the rules," Davies said. "So it comes down to depending on people to make good choices."
"Messaging" is important, Waller said. "It's making sure the community understands what the resource is and what it means. Hopefully we get folks to understand this is a treasure for us."
The message is simple, Davies said: "Once it's gone, it's gone."