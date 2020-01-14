districts (copy)

Lifting high her diploma, newly graduated Mariah Lemuel (center) and other graduates from Pine Creek High School head up the stairs at Clune Arena at the Air Force Academy on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. School District 20 held two graduations at Clune Arena on Wednesday. Clune Arena will be the site for Air Academy, Liberty and Discovery Canyon High Schools on Thursday, May 16.

 Jerilee Bennett/ The Gazette

2019 Pikes Peak region graduation rates

Highest

Calhan High (Calhan) — 100%

The Classical Academy High (Academy D-20) — 100%

Thomas MacLaren School (state charter) — 100%

The Vanguard School (Cheyenne Mountain) — 97.1%

Palmer Ridge High (Lewis-Palmer) — 96.6%

Lewis-Palmer High (Lewis Palmer) — 96.4%

Lowest

Mitchell High (D-11) — 70.9%

Sierra High (Harrison) — 75.7%

Palmer High (D-11) — 79.8%

Woodland Park (Woodland Park) — 80.8%

Coronado High (D-11) — 81.2%

2019 Pikes Peak region dropout rates

Lowest

The Vanguard School (Cheyenne Mountain) — 0%

Peyton Senior High (Peyton) — 0%

Calhan High (Calhan) — 0%

Thomas MacLaren School (state charter) — 0%

The Classical Academy (Academy D-20) — 0.1%

Pine Creek High (Academy D-20) — 0.2%

Palmer Ridge High (Lewis-Palmer) — 0.2%

Cheyenne Mountain High (Cheyenne Mountain) — 0.2%

Highest

Mitchell High (D-11) — 4.2%

Sierra High (Harrison) — 3.6%

Harrison High (Harrison) — 3%

Widefield High (Widefield) — 2.6%

Palmer High (D-11) — 2.3%

Compiled by Gazette statistician Burt Hubbard, from Colorado Department of Education data

The overall graduation rate in May 2019 for the 17 local districts was 75.4%, a Gazette analysis shows. That’s a drop of 1.3 percentage points over 2018. Read more here:

Tags

Load comments