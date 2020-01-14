2019 Pikes Peak region graduation rates
Highest
Calhan High (Calhan) — 100%
The Classical Academy High (Academy D-20) — 100%
Thomas MacLaren School (state charter) — 100%
The Vanguard School (Cheyenne Mountain) — 97.1%
Palmer Ridge High (Lewis-Palmer) — 96.6%
Lewis-Palmer High (Lewis Palmer) — 96.4%
Lowest
Mitchell High (D-11) — 70.9%
Sierra High (Harrison) — 75.7%
Palmer High (D-11) — 79.8%
Woodland Park (Woodland Park) — 80.8%
Coronado High (D-11) — 81.2%
2019 Pikes Peak region dropout rates
Lowest
The Vanguard School (Cheyenne Mountain) — 0%
Peyton Senior High (Peyton) — 0%
Calhan High (Calhan) — 0%
Thomas MacLaren School (state charter) — 0%
The Classical Academy (Academy D-20) — 0.1%
Pine Creek High (Academy D-20) — 0.2%
Palmer Ridge High (Lewis-Palmer) — 0.2%
Cheyenne Mountain High (Cheyenne Mountain) — 0.2%
Highest
Mitchell High (D-11) — 4.2%
Sierra High (Harrison) — 3.6%
Harrison High (Harrison) — 3%
Widefield High (Widefield) — 2.6%
Palmer High (D-11) — 2.3%
Compiled by Gazette statistician Burt Hubbard, from Colorado Department of Education data
The overall graduation rate in May 2019 for the 17 local districts was 75.4%, a Gazette analysis shows. That’s a drop of 1.3 percentage points over 2018. Read more here:
The collective graduation rate for the Pikes Peak region’s 17 public school districts lags behind the latest statewide rate of 81.1%, accordin…