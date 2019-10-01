The prospect of installing red light cameras at some Colorado Springs intersections was met by the public Wednesday with cautions of corruption, accusations of money grubbing and questions of effectiveness. But police and city leaders said during a public meeting Wednesday night they’re only trying to make the city’s streets safer and reduce traffic fatalities. The idea, however, was largely met with distaste, though a few in the crowd applauded the idea. This summer, Mayor John Suthers gave Police Chief Pete Carey the green light to see if the cameras could reduce traffic violations, decrease accidents and free officers for other duties.