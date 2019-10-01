Starting today, drivers who run a red light at Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle will receive a $75 ticket thanks to an automated camera installed at the intersection.
The month-long grace period for the camera ended Sept. 30 after it started monitoring red-light runners Sept. 1, police said. For that month, only warnings were issued.
The camera is the latest installment in the city's safety measures aimed at last year's record number of traffic deaths.
The other two red-light cameras, which went into operation in April, are at the eastbound approach to Platte Avenue and Chelton Road and the westbound approach at Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive. Each intersection is marked with signs to warn motorists the cameras are present, police said.