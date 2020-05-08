While El Paso County Public Health prepared to send cease-and-desist letters to two Calhan restaurants that opened Wednesday in defiance of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' order that dine-in service remain closed because of the coronavirus, the governor's office weighed in Thursday.
The El Paso County department will be "moving forward" with issuing the reprimand to Karen's Kafe and Stephanie's Bar and Grill, Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt said.
A third Calhan restaurant, Western Omelet 3, had also planned to open for socially distance dine-in service on Wednesday, but the owner backed down after receiving a call from Public Health, he said.
Karen Starr, owner of Karen's Kafe and Stephanie's Bar and Grill, said Thursday she doesn't intend to shut down, despite facing a fine the health department could impose. Public Health did not respond to emails asking how much the fine could be and what additional enforcement action might be taken.
“These restaurants are not only breaking the law, they are endangering the lives of their staff, customers, and community," a spokesperson with Polis' office said. "Anyone who believes someone is violating Safer at Home should contact their local public health department.”
Starr's business has seen a 90% reduction in sales, even with carryout and delivery still available, she said.
"We're in America," Starr said. "(The health department) has a right to do that. And I have the right to keep my cafe open and give my customers a choice."
The community's reaction toward their reopening has been largely positive, she said, with residents from around the state sending in their support.
"It has nothing to do with the money, why I opened up," she said. "My community of Calhan kept asking me 'Please open, we miss you guys.' ... They're glad we opened."
Restaurants were among the first businesses ordered shut in mid-March along with bars because of the danger of the virus spreading in crowded enclosed places.
Some states, including Colorado, have seen new cases level off and even decline thanks to social distancing and stay-at-home orders, but dine-in service is still mostly being delayed.
After the governor's stay-at-home order was lifted last week, phased reopenings with strict social-distancing guidelines have been in place for businesses like retail and salons. So far, the state has not given a reopening date for industries such as gyms and restaurants.
"Violation of public health orders is a criminal offense and could also affect retail food establishment licensing," a Public Health spokeswoman said. "That said, please know that El Paso County Public Health ... has a history of robust collaboration with our retail food partners, and we are committed to continuing to work together to find position solutions."
"I have constitutional rights that say I can be open. ...," Starr said. "There's no light at the end of the tunnel with all this. The day you can't feed your own family and they want to close you down, sad day in America."