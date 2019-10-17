Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday that Frances R. Johnson will be appointed a district court judge in the Fourth Judicial District effective Jan. 1, 2020.

The appointment comes from senate bill 19-043, a move to increase the number of district court judges that creates a new position in the judicial department for outreach and education of judicial positions, according to the state General Assembly.

Johnson, who has served as a magistrate in the Fourth Judicial District for the past six years, was an attorney with the El Paso Office of the Guardian ad Litem from 2011 to 2013. Her docket is comprised of probate and mental health cases, a news release from the governor's office said.

Johnson also worked as a managing assistant city attorney in Austin, Texas, as well as an attorney with the Travis County Juvenile Public Defender. Before that, she worked as an Assistant Attorney General with the Texas Attorney General's Office in 1998.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs in 1994 and her law degree from the University of Texas School of Law in 1997.

