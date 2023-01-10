121022-news-TOPS.jpg (copy) (copy)

A runner jogs along the Sand Canyon Trail in Red Rock Canyon Open Space in December. The popular park in Colorado Springs was slated to become a resort community with a convention center and private golf course before it was purchased in 2003 by the city with Trails, Open Space and Parks tax revenue.

 Christian Murdock, Gazette file

Colorado Springs voters will decide in April whether to extend a dedicated sales tax for trails, open space and parks.

The City Council unanimously forwarded the question Tuesday so voters can decide whether to extend a 0.1% tax until 2045. The dedicated tax of 1 cent per $10 is set to expire in 2025. 

The majority of the proceeds of the tax are split between parks, trails and open space, with open space receiving 60% of funds. Colorado Springs will set aside 75% of the funds in the open space category for acquisition, and 25% will be set aside for stewardship. The dedicated tax raises about $9.5 million each year and it has funded the purchase of large parcels, such as Stratton Open Space. 

The city's commitment to set aside 75% of the open space category represents a compromise between parks advocates and city administration that advocates lauded during the meeting. 

"This measure has my wholehearted support," said Kent Obee, who has worked on numerous parks issues. 

Obee and others had concerns about an attempt to extend and increase the dedicated tax in November because they worried the new language would erode how much money was available for open space acquisition. The ballot question failed. 

At the meeting, most speakers supported the extension of the tax and pledged their support in the coming campaign. 

Steve Harris, a member of the city's parks advisory board, praised the question for its simplicity and said it had enthusiastic support from members of the board. 

"I think this will actually pass," he said. 

Resident Dana Duggan called for a breakdown of the spending of the tax so residents could more fully understand how much of the tax is being spent on maintenance versus acquisition. She also called for a provision that ensures protections in the ballot can't be changed later.

Obee also noted that money for parks from the city's general sales taxes has never recovered from deep cuts during the Great Recession and that is a separate issue from the ballot question that needs to be addressed. 

A 2021 report found the parks department had a $270 million backlog after years of insufficient funding. The backlog is a priority for the new Parks Recreation and Cultural Services Director Britt Haley. 

