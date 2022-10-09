At least seven current lawmakers maintain properties outside of their districts, raising questions about where they actually reside and the legality of using one address for voter registration purposes while living at another place.
The practice, in fact, is not uncommon. Legislators have had multiple addresses tied to their voter registrations separate from their home addresses. Often, they arose out of redistricting — that once in a decade redrawing of state House and Senate boundaries.
What changed this year is that four of the seven are now facing complaints.
The legislators are: State Sens. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, and Dennis Hisey, R-Colorado Springs; and Reps. Tracey Bernett, D-Longmont, Kyle Mullica, D-Northglenn, Matt Soper, R-Delta and Don Valdez, D-La Jara.
No Colorado lawmaker in at least the past 25 years has been convicted of using one address for voter registration, which also determines whether the politician resides in the district, and living in another. But with the stakes for control of the state Senate at play, both parties are trying to use the “impermissibly vague” Colorado criminal law to knock their opponents out.
The only known recent instance when an elected official was removed from office over residency questions occurred in 2017, when Las Animas County Commissioner Anthony Abeyta was found to be living outside of his district. He was elected to District 1 in 2016, but a judge ordered him removed from office. Abeyta had claimed he lived in Weston, within District 1, but the judge concluded he lived in District 3, in Trinidad.
The overarching rule is that, for a legislator, living in one district while running in another — or voting to represent that other district — is illegal.
Several laws are at play with the residency question.
The first is CRS 1-2-102, which deals with rules for determining residence for voter registration purposes.
This statute says a residence is the “principal or primary home” of a person.
But the statute also says residency applies when the person has the “present intention of returning after a departure or absence, regardless of the duration of that absence.”
The law also disallows listing a vacant lot or business address for voter registration purposes, unless the person is homeless and can identify a specific location within a county that the person returns to regularly.
In determining the primary address of a person, the factors that can be taken into account include business pursuits, employment, income sources, age, marital status, parents’ residence, residence of civil union or spouse, and motor vehicle registration.
Finally, the residence for voting purposes must be the same as the residence for voter registration and state income tax purposes.
Under CRS 1-2-28, falsifying an address for purposes of voter registration is a Class 6 felony.
The Colorado Constitution also defines where lawmakers must live. Article V, Section 4 says a lawmaker must have lived for at least 12 months before in the district they intend to represent.
Note that the constitution does not specify that the lawmaker must continue to live in the district once elected. That’s how a couple of current lawmakers came to live at other addresses, while being registered to vote in their respective districts in properties they don’t own.
This scenario raises questions about the legality of some of the votes the legislators cast in district-wide or other local elections.
Don Valdez
Take the case of Rep. Don Valdez, D-La Jara, whose time as a lawmaker will end in January. He chose to run for the 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary, which he lost, instead of seeking a fourth and final term in the House.
In August, 2017, Valdez married Michelle Rene Brown, who owned a $2 million home in Pueblo West.
Valdez listed his parents’ home in Conejos County as his address for voter registration and candidacy purposes.
However, he listed his then-wife’s address as his own on their marriage license, raising questions in the district about where he actually lived. The address in Pueblo West is not in House District 62.
The La Jara address is almost 150 miles from Pueblo West and from the businesses with which his wife was affiliated with.
At the time, the Secretary of State’s Office noted that, according to state law, the standard of proof for voter registration and candidacy purposes is the voter registration address.
Bob Rankin
State Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, faces an interesting situation.
Between 2000 and 2017, the Rankins — Rankin’s wife, Joyce, is a member of the State Board of Education — owned a home on Alpen Glo Lane in Carbondale. That was the address listed in the voter registration and candidacy filings for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020.
As of July 5, 2017, both Rankins listed the Alpen Glo address for voter registration purposes.
However, on May 1, 2017, the property was sold to a couple from Arlington, Va. Neither appears to be registered to vote in Colorado.
In 2018, the Rankins bought a condo in the Spires on 14th Street in Denver, according to Denver assessor records.
Both are still registered to vote at the Alpen Glo property that they haven’t owned for the past five years. In addition, they both voted in 2020 in Garfield County — for his first-term Senate election and her second term on the board of education.
Matt Soper
The residency issues haunting Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, started in his first run for House District 54 in 2018, when a criminal complaint was filed with the district attorney for the 7th Judicial District, as well as with the Secretary of State’s Office.
At the time, he listed an address on Hartig Drive in Delta as his voter registration, an address he began using in 2016, and for purposes of running for the House in 2018.
The home was owned at the time by his mother and was a rental property with tenants, who began living in the property in August 2016 and through 2018. Those tenants told the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel that Soper didn’t live there. The Sentinel said Soper demanded his mother evict them, and they moved out in November 2018.
Soper registered the Hartig Drive address for voting purposes on Nov. 8, 2016 — for voting in the 2016 election and for at least four elections in 2018, according to the criminal complaint against him.
Soper admitted to the Sentinel that he actually lived with his girlfriend and now wife on Clearview Drive in Delta, which the complaint alleged constituted voter fraud.
The complaint also said Soper continued to receive his mail at his parents’ home in Orchard City, in House District 61.
Soper was registered to vote at the Orchard City address from 2006 to 2016. It was also the address he used when he was an Orchard City trustee. He also used it for state business filings for a consulting company he owned.
The complaint filed with the secretary of state was dismissed and the investigation by the district attorney concluded in 2020. The finding said residency is “determined in significant part by a voter’s intent rather than physical presence at a specific location.”
“In this case, the facts and documents do not support a finding that Mr. Soper committed a criminal act by voting in Delta using the Hartig Drive address as his primary residence,” the district attorney said.
The Hartig Drive home is now Soper’s. He bought it from his mother in September 2020.
Tracey Bernett
Rep. Tracey Bernett, D-Longmont, who is running for her second term in the House, registered to vote at an apartment complex in Louisville. She does not own the apartment.
When she first ran in 2020, she was registered to vote at a Crestview Lane address in Longmont, in House District 12. But that address, after redistricting, is now in House District 19, and it already has an incumbent: Rep. Dan Woog, R-Erie.
Bernett registered as a candidate on Nov. 3, 2021, with the Louisville address, well within the 12-month requirement .
Voter records showed she voted in the June primary using the Louisville address.
The complaint allges that Bernett’s “principal or primary residence” is the home she’s lived in for 26 years with her husband, in Longmont.
The Boulder District Attorney’s Office said the allegation is under a “preliminary review.”
Kyle Mullica
For his first two House runs, Rep. Kyle Mullica, D-Northglenn, listed an Elati Street address in Northglenn for both voter registration and candidacy paperwork. He voted from that address in elections in 2020 and before. His wife, Julie, a Northglenn councilmember, also listed that address, as Northglenn requires councilmembers to live in the districts they represent.
The Mullicas bought the home in 2014 and still own it, according to Adams County assessor records.
Kyle Mullica decided last year to run for the state Senate instead of seeking a third term in the House.
But when the new maps came out, the Northglenn home is now in Senate District 25, which already has an incumbent: Sen. Faith Winter, D-Westminster.
Mullica, who wanted to run from Senate District 24, moved in with his mother, who lives at a property on West 91st Place in Federal Heights. She has owned that property since 2016, according to Adams County assessor records. Mullica registered at that address on Nov. 8, 2021, the complaint said, exactly one year ahead of the 2022 election.
Mullica, a registered nurse said several months ago he moved in with his mother because she was having health problems. His wife resigned her seat on the Northglenn City Council last April.
The Mullicas then bought a property on Forest Way in Thornton and both are registered to vote at that address, which is part of Senate District 25 as of June.
Kyle Mullica’s Federal Heights address led to a complaint filed in Denver District Court on Sept. 15 by Suzanne Taheri, an attorney who has filed numerous complaints against Democrats.
The Colorado Sun reported that Mullica testified it was always his intention that his residence would be the Federal Heights home. The judge in the case found Mullica’s testimony credible and dismissed the complaint.
Pete Lee and Dennis Hisey
Then there’s the cases in El Paso County involving Sens. Pete Lee, a Democrat, and Dennis Hisey, a Republican.
Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen obtained a grand jury indictment against Lee in August for voting in the 2020 presidential primary using a rental property on Sheridan Avenue that he owns for his voter registration and for legal paperwork with the Colorado Supreme Court’s Office of Attorney Regulation. That address is in Senate District 11, which Lee represents.
However, Lee has also owned a home on West Cheyenne Road since 1991, and the complaint alleges he and his wife live there. The property is in Senate District 12, which is represented by Sen Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs.
The allegation against Hisey has also been forwarded to Allen’s office, which said that it’s under investigation.
Hisey was elected in 2018 from Senate District 2, which includes parts of El Paso, Fremont and Teller counties. His home in Fountain, on Circle C Road, however, is now part of Senate District 12, also the result of new Senate district maps.
Hisey still owns the Circle C Road property, according to assessor records.
On Nov. 21, 2021, less than one year before the election, Hisey filed a candidate affidavit for a new address: an apartment on Westmeadows Drive in Colorado Springs located in Senate District 11. He is also registered to vote at that Westmeadow Drive address, although it’s unclear from the secretary of state’s voter registration database when he made that change. Hisey voted from the Westmeadow Drive address in the June primary.
A bigger question looms over Lee's case — and potentially the Hisey and Bernett complaints, as well as any other that allege criminal wrongdoing. The issue is whether the law is so “impermissibly vague” that it would never survive a constitutional challenge.
Unlike civil complaints, a criminal complaint must determine guilt “beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Statutes in criminal law that are too vague don’t survive constitutional challenges.
The U.S. Supreme Court, in the landmark 14th Amendment case Connally v. General Construction Co. ruled that “the terms of a penal statute ... must be sufficiently explicit to inform those who are subject to it what conduct on their part will render them liable to its penalties.
“A statute which either forbids or requires the doing of an act in terms so vague that men of common intelligence must necessarily guess at its meaning and differ as to its application violates the first essential of due process of law.”
Those who have been criminally charged with voter registration complaints point to this argument when discussing the complaints taking place this year — that Colorado’s statute is too vague to sustain a determination of “beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Attorney Christopher Jackson with Holland & Hart, a former assistant attorney general, noted that criminal laws can be voided for vagueness, something that comes out of the U.S. Constitution’s due process clause. He added, however, that challenges for vagueness themselves are pretty difficult to win.
The bar isn’t high for the government to prove that something isn’t specific enough, but there’s also a distinction between saying the law is vague and how to prove requisite intent, Jackson said.
Jackson said vagueness challenges could be based on two ideas: to offer protection against arbitrary enforcement actions and whether an ordinary person can know what the law actually requires.
The key statute in the Lee case “is not the clearest” he’s ever seen, Jackson said.
The question is whether a person in Colorado can read the statute and figure out what “present intention” means, and how much time is attached to that, which could range from right now to sometime in the future.
“This is not clear enough to allow an ordinary person to read it and know what they’re supposed to do,” Jackson said.