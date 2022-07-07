Two new members joined the embattled Florissant Fire Protection District's board of directors after Teller County commissioners stepped in to fill two vacancies during a special meeting Thursday following months of infighting among the fire district's leadership.

Commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Starla Thompson, a certified emergency medical technician, and Amanda Sutton, a former general supervision and data manager with the state Office of Early Childhood, filling seats on the fire district's board that have been vacant for at least two months. State statute allows county commissioners to appoint members to a special district board if the seat has been open for 60 or more days.

Teller County Administrator Ross Herzog said the county saw interest from 20 people for the volunteer board positions, which he helped trim down to around seven qualified applicants that commissioners interviewed in executive session Wednesday. Commissioners said they looked at criteria including residency, availability and experience with fiduciary oversight and first response to make their decisions.

"We simply want to put some good folks in charge who will work well with others," Commission Chairman Dan Williams said ahead of the executive session.

Williams and fellow Commissioners Erik Stone and Bob Campbell said they felt Thompson's and Sutton's fiduciary experience and past leadership roles would be valuable assets.

Thompson formerly worked for with America West Airlines in Arizona and Western Pacific Airlines, a former Colorado Springs-based airline. After she left the airline industry, she became certified as an EMT in Texas, and has worked locally and in the Tri-County area for both paid and voluntary emergency-response organizations, she said in her letter of interest. She also has worked locally as an ER technician.

"What I feel that I bring to the table is a genuine concern for the life, health and safety of myself, my family and my neighbors in this community," Thompson wrote.

Sutton worked for five years in the Office of Early Childhood in Colorado's Department of Human Services as a general supervision and data manager and as an IT strategy and operations manager. In these roles, she had decision-making and fiscal authority, she said in her letter. She also worked as a dispute-resolution officer overseeing quality, compliance program data and fiscal management, she said.

"I believe a well-functioning fire department is one of the most critical emergency functions in a community like ours and feel this is a good time to lend my expertise to help guide the department forward," Sutton wrote. She said she would draw on her past career experiences to work with other Florissant Fire department board members, its chief, firefighters, volunteers, residents and local partners "with a high degree of ethical and moral integrity, respect, and in accordance with all applicable laws."

Neither Thompson nor Sutton was in attendance at Thursday's meeting, which was also streamed online.

The women will join Joseph Kraudelt on the new panel, though two other vacancies on the five-person board still remain. Kraudelt has been the fire district board's sole member since June 1, after several other members resigned in the tumultuous months since leadership ousted Florissant Fire Protection District Chief Mike Bailey.

The reasons for Bailey's termination, made official in mid-May, are unclear. But it may have stemmed from Bailey's decision to continue working with one of two of the county's medical directors, the Pikes Peak Courier previously reported.

In April, Bailey told The Courier as chief he continued to work with Medical Director Jeremy DeWall, rather than Timothy Hurtado, who commissioners appointed to the position in DeWall's place in February 2021. After public outcry over the commission's January 2021 decision to remove DeWall, commissioners voted on a new resolution later that spring to designate Hurtado and DeWall — who worked as the county's medical director since 2014 — as Teller's two medical directors.

The move expanded Teller County's practice of requiring a single county-designated medical director as a condition of ambulance licensing and allowed emergency medical service agencies to select either DeWall or Hurtado as their medical director.

In the months since Bailey's ouster, former Florissant Fire Protection District board member Erik Holt has worked as interim and then acting chief. Several residents and fire district volunteers have pushed the board to reinstate Bailey.

Teller County commissioners said Thursday they did not call the special meeting to select a new chief. Rather, their duty was to appoint two members to the fire district's board who would, among other tasks, be responsible for filling additional board vacancies and designating a new chief.

"We've been very aware (of the controversy)," Stone said Thursday. "... Today we are attempting to set the stage for these two people to get on the board ... and right the ship, so to speak."

Kraudelt told The Gazette in an email he plans to leave the board soon and wants to call a meeting with Thompson and Sutton to present as options the names of other applicants county commissioners screened.

"I will then ask the two appointees if they want me to step aside so they can appoint the other three, or have me stay on for a month or so to help the new members transition," he said. "I will be leaving as soon as the new board feels they have enough information to function, and will still be available for questions or advice."

Holt told The Gazette he recognized the challenges the Florissant Fire Protection District board has faced.

"This situation has not been an easy one to come into during my tenure," he said, in part, in an email. "I trust that the new appointees ... understand they must face these challenges in their new role."

Florissant resident Liz Pendleton said she was encouraged by Thompson's and Sutton's appointments Thursday.

"I am encouraged because they are both women. I am encouraged because of the professionalism. And I'm optimistic that it's going to be improved."

Pendleton said she hoped the new board would select Bailey as the district's fire chief, saying she felt he was "very competent" for the role.

Commissioners said both Thompson and Sutton said in their interviews this week they would take an impartial and objective approach to selecting a new chief.