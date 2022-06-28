Colorado Springs residents will pay more for utilities in July to pay back debt and make up for the rising cost of natural gas.

Residents can expect to pay $16.61 more a month this summer, bringing the average utility bill to about $249 per month, a Colorado Springs Utilities presentation showed. Customers could see higher rates depending on their air-conditioner use.

The City Council weighed two options for rate increases and opted for a slightly lower increase. The other increase could have raised rates by about a $18 month in the summer.

Councilmembers decided to go with the slightly lower rate-increase option, and all seemed apologetic about passing along the cost of natural gas.

"We really do care about working citizens," Councilman Dave Donelson said.

Resident Natalie Ashton called the council to delay an increase given the rising costs of housing and inflation residents are facing. She said she expected many people would lose their homes given the rising costs.

"Is now really the best time to raise rates on people?" she said.

The council must raise rates, in part, to pay back $23 million in electric costs, said Tristan Gearhart, chief planning and finance officer. Donelson likened needed increases to paying back a credit card.

The debt was accumulated as natural gas rates have risen dramatically amid a changing global market.

The U.S. is exporting more natural gas to Mexico and European countries, and recovery of U.S. natural gas production following the pandemic has been slow, Utilities officials said recently.