Residents are questioning a plan to spend more than $100 million to reconstruct North Nevada Avenue as part of a potential extension of a transportation sales tax that could head to the voters in November.

Old North End Neighborhood President Dutch Schulz asked the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority board Wednesday why such a large percentage of the city's expected $592 million in projected future tax collections is planned to go into reconstructing a 2-mile stretch of road north of Fillmore Street that he said is not particularly unsafe or congested.

The $592 million could be raised over 10 years for city projects if voters approve a portion of a 1% sales tax that funds major road projects in the city of Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls, Ramah and Calhan. The city and the county receive the bulk of the funds.

Some of the other high-dollar projects include the expansion of Marksheffel Road estimated to cost $47 million and the city's portion of the extension of Powers Boulevard from Colorado 83 to Voyager Parkway estimated to cost $72 million. El Paso County also expects to contribute to the Powers extension but did not present cost estimates to the board Wednesday.

The Nevada reconstruction project is split into four segments on the list voters will review, and all four are described as projects that will improve signalized intersections and provide better transit, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure to support the north Nevada redevelopment vision.

Schulz noted that redevelopment is not the purpose of the authority supported by sales taxes and the proper way to fund redevelopment is through a metro district, typically funded by property taxes.

He noted the money to support redevelopment along north Nevada Avenue could be better used to address wildfire evacuation choke points in the community.

"Where are we going to get the money to solve the problem with evacuation? It’s there, it is right on the table," said Schulz, who spoke another with another board member from the association.

Colorado Springs City Councilman and Authority board member Wayne Williams said the project is needed to add sidewalks and vibrancy to a former stretch of highway that is now a gateway to the urban center.

Public Works Director Travis Easton said the city needs to ensure infrastructure is in place for development.

"We know that this development is happening. It would be irresponsible of us not to have public improvements that are there to accommodate this development to make sure people can walk from point A to point B," he said.

He was not aware of development projects that have been announced for the corridor.

Resident Walter Lawson asked the board why the road projects on the list were not evaluated to consider wildfire evacuation out of high-risk areas, such as southwest Colorado Springs.

"We are desperately lacking in east-west roads," Lawson said.

Williams said the city list of potential projects includes east-west corridors such as Woodmen Road, Dublin Boulevard and Colorado Avenue.

Colorado Springs abandoned two controversial east-west road projects in town ahead of a vote on the ballot question. Residents raised concerns about a study of the extension of Constitution Boulevard where it dead-ends near Paseo Road to the Fontanero/Interstate 25 interchange. Neighbors felt a high-speed road through a historic neighborhood would bring unwanted noise, traffic and pollution.

Neighbors also opposed changing Platte Avenue and Boulder Street into one-way roads, and so major changes to those corridors are no longer planned as part of the ballot question.