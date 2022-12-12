The Pueblo City Council in a surprise move Monday night narrowly voted to indefinitely table a controversial proposed ordinance that could have banned abortion within city limits.

More than 100 people were expected to speak on both sides of the abortion debate at Monday’s regular council meeting, held after a work session where attorneys as well as authors of both the proposed ordinance and Colorado’s Reproductive Health Equity Act shared their opinions on the document’s legality.

Council President Heather Graham made the motion to table the proposed ordinance indefinitely, saying because states have the authority to regulate abortion it was a state matter and not a municipal one.

“I would suggest if you want to ban abortion, take it up with the state legislators. Or, quite frankly, you move out of Colorado because the City Council is not the arena to be bringing this forward,” Graham said.

Graham and Council Members Dennis Flores, Sarah Martinez and Vicente Martinez Ortega (no relation) voted to table the ordinance. Council Members Regina Maestri, Larry Atencio and Lori Winner voted against tabling it.

The document will not come before the dais unless introduced again by a council member.

The ordinance, which seems to be the first proposed municipal anti-abortion regulation brought forth in Colorado, proposed to require abortion providers in Pueblo to comply with federal law, citing an 1873 Comstock law that prohibits publicizing, distributing or possessing information about or medication or other tools for “unlawful” contraception or abortions.

Parts of the law banning contraception have since been overturned, but other portions regarding abortion are still seemingly on record.

The document made exceptions for fertilization treatments, saving a baby’s life, removing a dead “unborn child,” ectopic pregnancies and emergency contraception like Plan B medication.

The document would have precluded mailing “any article or thing designed, adapted or intended for producing abortion; or any article, instrument, substance, drug, medicine or thing which is advertised or described in a manner calculated to lead another to use or apply it for producing abortion.”

The ordinance would have outlawed using computers to order the equipment or “knowingly” receiving such tools in the mail.

It would have authorized the public, not the government, to enforce the law by suing abortion providers. Residents would have been able to sue abortion providers for at least $100,000 per violation.

Maestri has said she brought the document before the council on behalf of residents who are concerned about a planned abortion clinic in town.

There are currently no abortion clinics in Pueblo, and the nearest one is about 45 miles north in Colorado Springs.

Clinics for Abortion and Reproductive Excellence, which also has locations in Nebraska and Maryland, has purchased a building in Pueblo’s historic Bessemer neighborhood. No opening date has been announced.

This is a developing story and will be updated.