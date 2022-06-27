Colorado Springs police and fire departments could see new funding in the coming years to build stations from proposed fees that could also drive up the cost of housing and development.

The Colorado Springs City Council debated the proposed impact fees Monday after hearing about the enormous needs of the police and fire departments.

Mayor John Suthers said the community will likely need five new fire stations and two police substations requiring tens of millions of dollars that cannot be covered by the existing dedicated sales tax for public safety, annexation fees or other sources of revenue.

"The bottom line is we have to move forward with a new structure for police and fire impact fees to deal with the issues the city is going to be facing in the years ahead," he said.

The existing annexation fees have raised $2 million since 2008 while the city invested $32 million in fire and police buildings, such as the new Sand Creek police substation and the Stetson Hills fire station, Chief Financial Officer Charae McDaniel said.

The new proposal would raise fees to cover 70% of the expected cost of new infrastructure, to take into account the sales and use taxes developers also pay to the city, Suthers said.

The change would mean a substantial increase for projects that will be passed on to tenants or homebuyers, he said.

"This is going to contribute to the cost of buying a house in Colorado Springs," Suthers said.

For example, a 27-acre development with both commercial space and housing could see fees increase from $72,000 to about $149,800 under the new structure.

The fees would be higher for commercial and multi-family projects because police officers and firefighters spend more time responding to calls at those places. The fees are lowest for single-family housing.

If a developer is planning a redevelopment project fees would also be owed if the use of the property is changing, McDaniel said. The fees could also be adjusted upward as the price of construction increases, she said. If a development has particular economic benefit, the city could waive or reduce the fees.

Compared with seven other Front Range cities, such as Greeley and Aurora, the city would have the lowest impact fees on individual single-family homes, at $586 per house. It would have the highest fees per square foot of retail space at $1.54, a city presentation showed.

The city is proposing new fees at a time when the cost of housing has skyrocketed.

The Gazette previously reported monthly rents averaged $1,497.84 in the January-thru-March period, up $2.13 from the previous record of $1,495.71 in the third quarter of last year, according to a report by Ron Throupe, an associate business professor at the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business, and Jennifer Von Stroh of Colorado Economic & Management Associates in Denver.

At the same time, the city is way behind on needed police and fire investments, such as an expansion of the crime lab.

Councilmembers Bill Murray and Nancy Henjum both called for higher fees to help cover more of the full cost of police and fire services.

"We aren’t at the standard that we want to be at right now," she said.

The council may revisit and vote on the fees in July and they would take effect in January.