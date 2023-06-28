The El Paso County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a Local Disaster Emergency Declaration in hopes of securing federal aid following historic rainfall earlier this month.

Fifteen roadways — almost entirely in the eastern part of the county — still remain closed due to the effects of widespread flooding, including bridge support damage, missing pipes and lingering surface water blocking passage, said Andrew Notbohm, director of the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management. Colorado Springs alone has received 16 inches of rainfall since April — already surpassing the average 15.9 inches the city receives in one year, according to the National Weather Service.

In total, damage reported by municipal and county public works and other departments within El Paso County has reached over $19.5 million — "likely" enough to meet the threshold for federal public aid, Notbohm said.

Unlike the urgent need for a declaration during a wildfire to get immediate disaster response, he said, receiving financial reimbursement for flood damage repair requires submitting proof of all the many damage locations and local efforts to manage them thus far.

"(In this case) it's a death by a thousand cuts," Notbohm told commissioners. "There's a lot of smaller damages that add up and it's not necessarily needed for emergency protection or emergency response."

Officials with the state and with the Federal Emergency Management Agency will travel to El Paso County to verify damages on Thursday, Notbohm said. Once that assessment is made, FEMA has 30 days to review the county's aid request and send a recommendation to President Joe Biden.

In the meantime, county crews are addressing high-priority problem areas, said county Public Works Director Kevin Mastin.

Many of the closed roadways include portions of Ellicott, Falcon and Peyton highways and their nearby interweaving rural roads in the eastern part of the county; Peyton received the largest hailstones and tornado damage.

But repair efforts following the unprecedented rainfall has required other public maintenance projects to pause, Mastin said, including the pothole and chip seal program, which has been delayed by three weeks.

Officials are meeting this week to plan a "master reset" of the summer maintenance schedule, he said.

"If there's anything we have planned that we don't think we'll be able to get accomplished, we'll brief that ... so the board is aware about what will have to get pushed to next year," Mastin said.

Mastin cautioned residents against ignoring road closure signage, noting that several people have gotten stuck and further damaged the road or delayed repair times, and that the county's Risk Management Division can pursue reimbursement.

"We know the number of hours, the material, the equipment that's being used, and we can compile that information to ... recover the funds," he said.

Notbohm, with PPROEM, said that while the county has met the damage threshold for public funding, it is "unlikely" to qualilfy for FEMA's Individual Assistance program for uninsured homeowners.

But PPROEM has included in the declaration an ability to add reimbursement requests based on "economic impacts to the public" — like taking longer roads to work or the inability to receive mail deliveries — that manifest in coming weeks, Notbohm said.

"Let's continue to track ... additional damages with photographs, time, location and cost estimates so we're prepared to do any sort of additional process or extension as needed," he said.

The declaration will definitely include relief requests for damage sustained from June 8-15, but officials are "actively advocating" to include damage caused between June 21-23, said Meredith Nichols, regional field manager with the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Using damage documentation and weather service data, Nichols said, the state hopes to prove that "these cascade events, even though they may not be part of the (initial) incident period, got worse because of the rain that we saw (earlier)."