Colorado Springs Utilities is weighing whether to commit to removing a large portion of nonfunction turf grass in the city.
Major utilities such as Denver Water, Metropolitan District of Southern California, which serves 19 million people, and Southern Nevada Water Authority, which serves Las Vegas, all signed a commitment to conservation in late August that outlined steps they would take to conserve water, including taking out high-water use turf, amid a crisis on the Colorado River.
The Bureau of Reclamation has called for all seven states that rely on the Colorado River to come up with a plan to conserve 2 million to 4 million acre-feet next year. The states missed the deadline for coming up with a plan, and no new deadline has been established.
After the deadline passed, the water providers sent both a letter and a memorandum of understanding to the Bureau of Reclamation outlining their voluntary goals for conservation.
"We sincerely hope our commitment to action inspires other stakeholders that share the river to do the same," the letter stated.
Colorado Springs Utilities signed the letter, but not the memorandum of understanding because the Utilities board said it needs to determine whether the community can commit to removing 30% of its nonfunctional turf grass, said Lisa Barbato, chief systems planning and projects officer.
The other goals in the memorandum, such as increasing efficiency of indoor fixtures, do not have any quantifiable metrics. Utilities is participating in many other conservation steps, which is key because the community relies on the Colorado River for 70% of its water. Utilities relies on four trans-mountain diversion systems to bring water from the Western Slope and 25 reservoirs to ensure supply to the growing community.
"We don’t want to have someone tell us that we have to cut, we want to be proactive," Barbato said.
The community also has a strong history of conservation, cutting per capita water use by 41% since 2001, said Jennifer Jordan, a spokeswoman for the agency.
Colorado Springs is considering limits on high-water use lawns for new homes, but getting rid of existing high-water use grass in nonfunctional areas would be a new step. The city has offered a rebate program to commercial users to remove turf and that's replaced 40 acres of grass, she said.
Arizona and Nevada are already taking water cuts directed by the Bureau of Reclamation based on the low levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two major reservoirs on the Colorado River.
As a result, Las Vegas and other southern Nevada communities are already tearing out "nonfunctional" turf, small strips of lawn in areas like medians or in front of subdivision signs under a state law that requires the removal of all decorative grass in southern Nevada by 2026. Lawns for single-family homes are excluded from the mandate, but Southern Nevada Water Authority is offering HOAs and multifamily properties $3 per square foot of grass removed and replaced with desert landscaping.
Some of the other steps in the memorandum include increasing water recycling and adopting conservation-oriented water rate structures.
Colorado Springs would have to update its water treatment facilities to recycle water more directly and the timeline for that work could move up, Barbato said.
The city already has a tiered rate structure that requires those who use more to pay more, but it is a bit dated because it was developed 20 years ago, said Julia Gallucci, water conservation supervisor.
Some cities have introduced water budgets more personalized to the number of people in a home and the amount of outdoor area. When residents go over the water budget based on their circumstances, they are charged more.
Colorado Springs Utilities estimates more than 35% of water used by residential customers is used for lawns and outdoor plants, many of which, including Kentucky bluegrass, are not native and require far more than 16 inches of rain the community receives in an average year to survive.
The water conservationists at Utilities would like to see the community transition to landscapes that only need water one day a week to survive, they said during a recent water tour. The conservationists provide options to residents interested in drought resistant landscaping at their demonstration gardens. The garden lobbies are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2855 Mesa Road and 3940 Dublin Blvd.