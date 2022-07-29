A new $40 million Colorado Springs Utilities substation is planned for Austin Bluffs Parkway and Goldenrod Road, where it will replace several businesses and two homes.
The planned 4-acre substation is needed to replace three other aging substations in the area that date from the 1960s and 1970s, said Lisa Barbato, the chief system planning and projects officer for Utilities.
"We looked at a dozen sites and this was the best site for reliability and operations," she said. It was also optimal from a cost, size and accessibility perspective.
Utilities considered upgrading the existing substation in Palmer Park, on the other side of Austin Bluff Parkway. While it would have been an ideal location, the substation cannot be upgraded because of the deed restrictions in place on the parkland, she said.
Instead, Utilities is expecting to combine seven parcels on the north side of Austin Bluffs Parkway ahead of construction starting in 2024, she said. The project is planned to wrap up in 2025 and, once in place, could last more than 50 years and will have space to allow for future expansion.
While it is unusual for a substation to move into an existing neighborhood, substations are built near residential homes elsewhere in Colorado Springs, such as Flying Horse, spokesman Steve Berry said.
The noise from the substation, a hum from the electrical current, is expected to be 50 decibels or less, quieter than the traffic on Austin Bluffs Parkway, he said.
State regulations govern how far away homes must be from substations to reduce exposure to electromagnetic fields, produced by accelerating electric charges, and those will be followed, he said.
To help reduce the aesthetic impact of the substation, Utilities expects to build a wall around it and work with the neighbors on that design, Barbato said.
Monica Padeway recently sold her home on Goldenrod Road to Utilities for the project and found it a bit "bittersweet" to sell it for demolition after painting and putting in new floors. But Padeway, an engineer, said she understands the project is necessary to support rapid growth.
"It’s definitely very needed," she said.
Padeway put her home on the market before she knew about the project, and Utilities plans to work with other property owners on acquisitions. Using eminent domain is always a last resort, Berry said.
The new central substation is part of a larger effort within Utilities to upgrade the grid to accommodate growth and new technology, such as electric cars, she said. Several other projects are also underway, including installation of new transformers and infrastructure to support growth in the northern and eastern areas of town.
The construction is factored into the base rates that customers pay and payments from developers when appropriate, Barbato said.