Monument trustees will hold a public hearing Monday evening to consider requests to annex about 162 acres on either side of Interstate 25 near the El Paso-Douglas County line.

Property owners Monument Ridge East LLC and Interstate 25 Properties LTD have submitted a request to annex about 71 acres east of I-25, directly south of the El Paso and Douglas county line. About a third of the perimeter of the annexation is contiguous with Monument's town limits, according to development project information available on the town's website. State law requires at least one-sixth of the annexation perimeter to be contiguous.

Developers have also submitted a second petition to annex about 91 acres located west of I-25 and south of County Line Road, according to the town website. This is a "flagpole annexation" that includes I-25 right of way running to the south — a property contiguous to Monument's existing town limits and connected to it by a thin strip of land. Information on the town's website states just over one-sixth of the proposed annexation perimeter is contiguous with town limits.

If approved, the contiguity of what would be known as Monument Ridge East would be obtained through the annexation of what would be known as Monument Ridge West, developers have said.

Monday's public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Monument Community Presbyterian Church, 238 Third St. in Monument.

Residents can also participate through Microsoft Teams. For more information on attending the meeting virtually, visit townofmonument.org/260/Board-of-Trustees.

Board of Trustee meeting agendas and packets are available online at bit.ly/3sJjOeX.

Both requests will also require new zoning designations, planning documents show.

Developers expect to request approval to designate the land east of I-25 and south of the El Paso and Douglas county line for "residential attached" use to "allow for a mix of housing options, including single-family attached and multifamily residential buildings," according to planning documents.

Developers will also seek approval to rezone the land on the west side of the highway and south of the county line with a mix of zoning designations. Much of the property is proposed for residential attached use, planning documents show. Developers have proposed a smaller, seven-acre parcel at the southwest corner of I-25 and County Line Road be designated a commercial center.