Cmdr. Tim Johnson of the Monument Police Department was named the town's interim police chief at Tuesday's regular council meeting.
Town Manager Mike Foreman announced early on in the meeting that Police Chief Cristian "Sean" Hemingway's last day with the town was Monday. Hemingway had indicated last year his desire to retire in January 2023, Foreman told a standing room-only crowd at Town Hall.
Hemingway, who has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, was hired as Monument's police chief in February 2021 after months of upheaval in the department.
The town has received about 75 applications for the position so far, Foreman said.
Johnson will serve as the interim police chief until the town makes a permanent selection, Foreman said.
Johnson, who has worked with the Monument Police Department for 3½ years, did not comment on his interim appointment during Tuesday's meeting.
Before coming to Monument Johnson spent 12½ years with the Fountain Police Department, Foreman said.