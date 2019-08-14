Colorado Senator and 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bennet released an e-book on Wednesday that highlights a number of memes which were allegedly posted to social media by Russian trolls during the 2016 presidential election to create political divisiveness amongst Americans.
"The propaganda Russia drove into our social media feeds is shocking, but what's even more frightening is that we didn't recognize these divisive images as distinct from our own political rhetoric for over a year," said Bennet in a statement.
"This book makes crystal clear what Russia did and how they did it. The 2020 election is around the corner, yet the Trump administration has done nothing to protect our democracy from these attacks again. We must demand that Mitch McConnell see these disturbing images and act now."