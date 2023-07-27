Colorado Springs officials are counting on residents' voices to guide the city's future.

In August, Mayor Yemi Mobolade and the City Council will launch a six-week 2023 Listening Tour in partnership with the Council of Neighbors and Organizations, meeting with residents to gather feedback that will "help set the strategic direction of the city," a city news release states.

Under the city charter, the mayor maintains and submits to residents a four-year strategic plan prioritizing Colorado Springs' goals and establishing "measurable outcomes." The council then maintains the plan. The planning process must "consider public input," the charter states.

Part of a broad plan guiding Mobolade's first 100 days in office, the tour will include stops in all six council districts as well as an online listening session.

Mobolade said understanding what residents' priorities are for the city is necessary to "build the best Colorado Springs possible."

"Now is the time to help provide important input to your elected officials and help make a meaningful difference in your community," Mobolade said in the release.

Listening sessions will include discussion on issues like public safety, housing, infrastructure, economic vitality and other city services, the release said.

Interested attendees can register online in advance at ColoradoSprings.gov/ListeningTour.

Listening tour dates, times and locations include:

• Aug. 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m., District 6 (Northeast Colorado Springs), at Sand Creek High School, 7005 N. Carefree Circle. With Councilman Mike O’Malley.

• Aug. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m., District 5 (Central Colorado Springs), at COS City Hub, 4304 Austin Bluffs Parkway. With Councilwoman Nancy Henjum and Councilman David Leinweber.

• Aug. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m., District 3 (Southwest Colorado Springs), at Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St. With Councilwoman Michelle Talarico.

• Aug. 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m., District 2 (North Colorado Springs), at Pikes Peak State College, 2070 Interquest Parkway. With Council President Randy Helms.

• Sept. 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m., District 1 (Northwest Colorado Springs), location to be determined.

• Sept. 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m., District 4 (Southeast Colorado Springs), at Southeast Armed Services YMCA (2190 Jet Wing Drive). With Councilwoman Yolanda Avila.

• Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-noon, online (citywide). A Microsoft Teams link for this remote session will be posted on the city's 2023 Listening Tour webpage.